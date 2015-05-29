on May 29, 2015 @ 9:45 PM | 0 comments

Evan Minto (of Ani-Gamers and Crunchyroll fame) joins us this week to talk FanimeCon 2015. Don’t forget to check out our Patreon campaign to see how you can support the show!

(Pictured below: not actually anime.)

The Geekbox — Episode 324 (2015-05-29)

Wherein we discuss FanimeCon 2015, the future of anime, back-alley anime deals, creepy cosplay, Game of Thrones (spoiler warning!), the grim and gritty media machine, Tomorrowland, hardcore goth events at Disneyland, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, role-playing decisions in games, the most-anticipated games that disappointed us, the melancholy of checking media off our to-do lists, the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the games we couldn’t wait to play. Starring Ryan Scott, Justin Haywald, Ryan Higgins, and Alice Liang, with special guest Evan Minto.

Running Time: 1h 52m 13s

Direct Download — iTunes — Stitcher — RSS