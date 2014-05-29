on May 29, 2014 @ 11:45 PM | 2 comments

I wholeheartedly apologize for this sudden rash of excessively late podcast publishing. It will get better in June, I promise. E3 does a serious number on me every year! On the bright side: This episode is extra-long, and features returning guest Evan Minto, of Ani-Gamers and Crunchyroll fame!

The Geekbox — Episode 273 (2014-05-29)

Wherein we discuss FanimeCon 2014, anime and Peter Pan syndrome, Escape from the Moon Base, Watch Dogs, NES Remix 2, X-Men: Days of Future Past (big spoiler warning!), Buffy the Vampire Slayer, our favorite beat ’em ups, old games and systems, nerd hoarding, and the big exciting Sailor Moon news for weeaboos. Starring Ryan Scott, Justin Haywald, and Ryan Higgins, with special guest Evan Minto.

Running Time: 1h 45m 52s

