Big thanks to everyone who’s backed us on Patreon so far. Also, a big thanks to this week’s guest Evan Minto, who brought some rare anime talk to the show. If you’re a fan of anime (you dork), check out what Evan and the rest of the Crunchyroll staff is up to — you might even like it!

The Geekbox — Episode 264 (2014-03-26)

Wherein we discuss accents, the geography of New York, Nvidia’s $3000 video card, gaming on Android, Facebook and the Oculus Rift, the future of virtual reality, Green Arrow vs. the Suicide Squad, Almost Human, Kraftwerk, all kinds of anime, Crunchyroll, our favorite horror movies, and Ryan’s impending Disneyland adventure. Starring Ryan Scott, Adam Fitch, Justin Haywald, and Ryan Higgins, with special guest Evan Minto.

Running Time: 1h 13m 2s

Direct Download — iTunes — Stitcher — RSS